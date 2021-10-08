Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,230 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

