Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,497 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 258,184.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after buying an additional 681,608 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.