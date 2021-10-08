Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

