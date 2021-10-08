Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

