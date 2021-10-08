Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 18.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after buying an additional 2,676,254 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,932,000 after buying an additional 1,351,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.80 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

