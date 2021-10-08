Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,477,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,291,000 after purchasing an additional 124,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.