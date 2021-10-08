Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 23,088 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,258,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,324 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,085,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 354,505 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $18.94 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

