Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,668 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of The Brink’s worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399,666 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,923 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 283,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 in the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

