Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,604 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $161,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 879.97 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

