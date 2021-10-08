Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

