Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $260.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $189.92 and a 12 month high of $269.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.86 and its 200 day moving average is $254.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.