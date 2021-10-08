Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Loews by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Loews by 632.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Loews by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

