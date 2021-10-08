Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

MTDR stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

