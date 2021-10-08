Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

