Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,103.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 208,729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,199,000 after buying an additional 153,351 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 47.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

