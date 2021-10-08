Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,494 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

WBK stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

