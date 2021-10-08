Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

