Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $121.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

