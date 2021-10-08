Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $260.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $189.92 and a 12 month high of $269.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.86 and its 200 day moving average is $254.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

