Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,420,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 102,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

