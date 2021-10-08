Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Insperity worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 117.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 45.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 12.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $262,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $120.51 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

