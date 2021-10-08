Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of The Brink’s worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $2,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCO opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 in the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

