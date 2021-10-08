Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $2.36 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $220.12. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.40.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

