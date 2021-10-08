Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 14,163 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

