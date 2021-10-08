Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,524 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of NuVasive worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $17,408,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $15,228,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NuVasive by 9.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 823,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 90.3% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares during the period.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,977.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

