Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,216 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Herc worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Herc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Herc by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

NYSE HRI opened at $171.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $178.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

