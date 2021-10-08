Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 83,392 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,392 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 1,362,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

