Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

IEFA opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

