Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,604 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 131.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CALM opened at $35.19 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.97 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

