Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,617 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in UFP Industries by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

