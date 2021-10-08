Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,086 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $246.69 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.