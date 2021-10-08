Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,994 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 66.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amdocs by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

