Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,994 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 180.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,775,000 after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 64.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,950,000 after buying an additional 358,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

