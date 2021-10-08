Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $5,846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,730,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

