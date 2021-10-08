Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,473 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $40,884,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

