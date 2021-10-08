Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $246.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.