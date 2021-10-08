Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $3,193,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

