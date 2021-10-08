Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

GASNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.97. 4,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

