Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.61

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $16.26. Natuzzi shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 8,663 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

