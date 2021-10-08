Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several brokerages have commented on NLS. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.