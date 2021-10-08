Navcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.67 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00019528 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,778,975 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.