Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $4.05. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 331,611 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $64.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 42.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

