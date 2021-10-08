NCC Group (LON:NCC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £798.44 million and a PE ratio of 73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.08.

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

