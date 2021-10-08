Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.35

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $24.36 million and approximately $537,335.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00050383 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00023451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006366 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,339,232 coins and its circulating supply is 17,993,231 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

