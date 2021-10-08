Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.