NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 5.5%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.22 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 13,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 877,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

Several analysts have commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

