Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.66. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 416,728 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,162.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.97%. On average, analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Neovasc by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

