Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading Down 2.7%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72. 18,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 327,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Several brokerages have commented on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$120.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

In other news, Director John Morris Moretz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,594,545.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

