Neural Protocol Market Cap Hits $339,695.84 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 87.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded down 85.9% against the US dollar. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $339,695.84 and approximately $53.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00239335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00101864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

