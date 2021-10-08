NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $9.53. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 972,592 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $50.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.

In other NeuroMetrix news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $527,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

